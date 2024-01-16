Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Declines By 19.6%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GeneDx Trading Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ WGSWW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get GeneDx alerts:

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.