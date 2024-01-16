Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Declines By 19.6%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GeneDx Trading Up 14.0 %
NASDAQ WGSWW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. GeneDx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About GeneDx
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.