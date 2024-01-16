Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expands By 19.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 811,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Fiverr International Trading Down 0.0 %

FVRR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 722,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $950.04 million, a P/E ratio of -416.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

