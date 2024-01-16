Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Decreases By 14.4%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

