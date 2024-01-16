Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Decreases By 27.0%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 28.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 16.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerald by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerald alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,446. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

See Also

