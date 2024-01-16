Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Drops By 25.5%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.0 days.
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of June 30, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,080 megawatts in the United States; 2,211 megawatts in Spain; 1,114 megawatts in Brazil; 1,190 megawatts in Portugal; 917 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 375 megawatts in Italy; 214 megawatts in France; 267 megawatts in Singapore; 130 megawatts in Canada; 45 megawatts in Greece; 73 megawatts in China; 37 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom; and 1 megawatt in Thailand.
