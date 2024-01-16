Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Increases By 19.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,747. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

