Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Decreases By 27.6%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 2.0 %

DUOT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 7,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 191.95% and a negative net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

