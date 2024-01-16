Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Drops By 23.5%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dino Polska Stock Down 1.3 %

DNOPY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

