Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases By 6.4%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 34,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $218.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $132,341.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

