Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Increases By 10.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

