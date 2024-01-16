Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Expands By 12.1%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,323. The firm has a market cap of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. biote has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
