Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Drops By 17.6%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BBSI opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

