Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 13.7%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avolta Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Avolta stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Avolta has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.