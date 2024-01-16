Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 27.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

