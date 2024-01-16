Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $38,639,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $7,710,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $216.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.