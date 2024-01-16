Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Position Boosted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,515. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.