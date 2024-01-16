ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $729.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

