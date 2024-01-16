SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stake Increased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 804,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,021. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,345.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

