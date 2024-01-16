Semus Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.22 and a 200 day moving average of $552.53. The company has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

