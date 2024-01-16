Selway Asset Management Takes Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,944. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

