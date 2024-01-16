Selway Asset Management Sells 5,000 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.4% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,418. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

