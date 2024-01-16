Selway Asset Management Sells 11,450 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 105,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 139,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,811. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

