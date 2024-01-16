Selway Asset Management Sells 1,050 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.24. 788,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,977. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

