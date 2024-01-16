Selway Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.26.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $10.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.12. 90,469,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,150,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $159.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

