Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,387 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

