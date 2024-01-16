Selway Asset Management Makes New $41,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BLK stock traded down $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $790.51. 474,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,025. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

