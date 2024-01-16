Selway Asset Management Invests $118,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 92,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

