Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 750 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

USO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,211. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.