Selway Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 468,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Oracle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

