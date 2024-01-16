Selway Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,363. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

