Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

