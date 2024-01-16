Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 877.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 878.2% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.08 million and $239.84 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00019379 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.00275849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,361.13 or 0.99921812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011392 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002221 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $252.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

