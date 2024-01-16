SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SEEK Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. SEEK has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.
SEEK Company Profile
