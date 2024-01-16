SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SEEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKLTY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. SEEK has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

