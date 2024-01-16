SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,322. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

