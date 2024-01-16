SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 14,100 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 33.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 851,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,303. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

