SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,065,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

BlackRock stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.38. The company had a trading volume of 890,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,578. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

