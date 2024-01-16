SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $28.53 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,949,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $95.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.