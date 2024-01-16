SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 480,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1,889.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $31,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $217,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,171. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

