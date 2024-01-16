Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.