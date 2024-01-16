SCP Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SCP Investment LP increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for approximately 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 43,374,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,205,438. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

