SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,800 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 851,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DTM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 921,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

