SCP Investment LP Purchases 2,900 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

