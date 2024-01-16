SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. RTX comprises 5.9% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 8,641,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

