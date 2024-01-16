SCP Investment LP Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 5,240,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

