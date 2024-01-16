SCP Investment LP Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.8% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,103. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

