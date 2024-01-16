Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $958,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

LHX traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.58. 429,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

