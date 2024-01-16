Scotiabank Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$3.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,826. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $374,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

