Scotiabank Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $40.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

