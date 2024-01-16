Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

