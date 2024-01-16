Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 102,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 1,320,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.